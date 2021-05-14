Wigan running club seeks public's help to decide new name

Lee Clark, who founded Team ACF Running Club, based at Bradley Hall Trading Estate, Standish, wants a name more in keeping with the village and its history.

Links to the past or present are welcome as the group looks to have a re-brand.

Mr Clark set-up Team ACF back in July 2018 , which is a nod to his Standish-based family business AC Forklifts Ltd, of which he is the director.

Lee Clark with running club members

It is also related to his late dad’s initials, Alan Clark, who died of cancer just over three years ago.

Calling for people to make suggestions for a name, Mr Clark, 41, said: “My dad was a forklift engineer like myself for most of his life and he was also a director of the company.

“My dad passed away from cancer just over three years ago. I used running as a coping mechanism to try and come to terms with my dad’s illness.”

After his dad died, Mr Clark said he then started the running club which has proved to be a real hit.

He added: “The club will always be Team ACF, but we’re looking to have a bit of a re-brand now.

“We’re looking to change the name slightly by giving ourselves a bit of a nickname and a logo to go with it.

“It’s a bit like Wigan RLFC being called “The Warriors” and Wigan Athletic FC being called “The Tics”

“We’ve had a lot of great suggestions so far, such as the Team ACF “Standish Gazelles”, “Langtree Legends”, “Team More Houses” (this made me laugh) and “Standish Striders”.

“We’re still not decided yet though and could do with more suggestions please.”

Any suggestions can be sent to Mr Clark on Facebook Messenger at @acforkliftsuk.

People can also contact Mr Clark if they want to join the club.