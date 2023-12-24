Wigan running group take part in Santa dash to raise funds for important causes
Standish Globe Runners, raised a total of £500 during the event which was split between two local causes in My Life Legacy and St Wilfrid’s Parish Church Hall.
A total of 40 people took part, all in fancy dress and armed with tins so that the public and businesses could make donations to help boost the coffers of the selected beneficiaries. Cheques were then presented to the two charities by run leader Rob Sutcliffe.
In a social media post, Standish Globe Runners said: “We would like to thank everyone who contributed to the charity collection and supported the run. With gratitude we would like to thank all the business and people of Standish who were willing to give generously to support the charities. We have decided to support two charities in Standish raising an outstanding £500 in total.
"The causes chosen are My Life Legacy who supports adults and children with disabilities and Standish St Wilfrid's who are providing Christmas dinner for the lonely and elderly on Christmas Day. A huge thank you to everyone in our group and the people of Standish''
My Life supports individuals by providing a range of services including life opportunities, work-based experiences, guidance, training and support in health, care, employment and planning for the future, holiday clubs, short breaks and more.
More information on My Life and the work that they do can be found at https://www.my-life.org.uk/