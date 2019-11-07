Wigan's commemoration events more poignant each year

Wigan borough will unite in silence this weekend to honour the fallen at this year’s Remembrance Sunday events.

Residents will be joined by the Mayor and local councillors to recognise the sacrifices made by servicemen and women in the two world wars and recent conflicts.

Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molneux said: “Remembrance Sunday is always very well attended throughout the borough and I’m sure this year will be no different.

“The ceremonies are becoming especially poignant each year as fewer of those who served in the Second World War remain with us.

“Through the armed forces covenant, the council is committed to supporting veterans and the armed forces in our communities. Our support for Remembrance Sunday is a key part of that.”

The routes for the Wigan and Leigh parades are below:

WIGAN

Procession to leave Wigan town hall, Library Street at 10.30am prompt and will proceed along Library Street, Rodney Street, King Street, Wallgate, King Street West and Crawford Street to the War Memorial in All Saints’ Gardens.

A two-minute silence will be observed at 11am, preceded by the sounding of the Last Post and ending with Reveille.

The Mayor of Wigan borough, Coun Steve Dawber, will then lay a wreath on the War Memorial on behalf of all residents. The National Anthem will then sound before the procession enter the Parish church for the service.

There will be no return procession to the town hall, but the Mayor will take the salute from the saluting base in Market Street (opposite the Queen’s Hall) as service personnel parade by.

LEIGH

The parade will assemble at Marsh Gymnasium Ullswater Street, Leigh at 10.15am proceeding at 10.30am to the Cenotaph in Church Street Gardens via Railway Road, Market Street, Lord Street, Charles Street and Church Street.

The service at the Cenotaph will be conducted by the Clergy of Leigh and wreaths will be laid by various organisations. The Deputy Mayor, Coun Michael McLoughlin, will lay the wreath on behalf of the Council.

There will be a return procession at the conclusion of the service via Church Street, Vernon Street, Silk Street, Bradshawgate, Market Street and St Mary’s Way to Civic Square.

A salute will be taken when the parade passes along Market Street and those assembled on Civic Square will be thanked for their attendance.

Coun Molyneux will attend the Remembrance service in Ince, the ward he represents.

Lead member for armed forces, Coun Clive Morgan will attend the service Winstanley, where he has been asked to lay a wreath.

For information regarding your local services and parades, please visit www.wigan.gov.uk, search “Remembrance Sunday” and click “documents”.

West Lancashire Council is organising its own Remembrance Sunday events, the nearest to Wigan of which is in Skelmersdale.

There the parade will march from Liverpool Road, Skelmersdale, at 10.35am, to the War Memorial, Sandy Lane for a service and wreath-laying ceremony at 11am.

Light refreshments will be available after the service at the Winchester Club and also at the Wardens’ Club.