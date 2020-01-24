Wigan's first new leisure centre in almost a decade opens next week

The first new municipal leisure centre to be built in Wigan borough for the best part of a decade opens its doors next week.

Standish has never had anything like it before, but suddenly it is the proud custodian of a state-of-the-art fitness facility that is expected to attract thousands of visitors a year.

An impression of the new centre

The hub - built on the site of the former Standish golf club on Rectory Lane - is pay-back to the people of the township for all the hundreds of new homes that have been built in the area in recent years.

What is called a Section 106 agreement requires developers to provide money to enhance access and facilities in which they are erecting housing estates and it is the cash from Morris and Persimmon Homes which have funded the complex.

It features a state-of-the-art 70 station gym, fitted with the best cardio and strength equipment, functional zone and a free weights section. There will be a studio which will host instructor-led and virtual classes. Outside features include a multi-use games area for tennis, netball, basketball and outdoor classes, as well as a 3G synthetic pitch.

This will be the first new centre locally since Wigan Life Centre was built in 2011.

Pete Burt (pictured), MD of Inspiring healthy lifestyles said: “Standish Leisure Centre will be a fantastic addition to the facilities we already offer in Wigan.

“The modern design, natural light and great views from the gym will make it a fantastic venue which will enhance our town’s leisure offer, helping keep residents active and healthy.

“We’re really proud to be leading on this leisure and wellbeing development and to be managing the facility once it’s up and running.”

The centre was originally scheduled to open last autumn but the work stalled for several months.

The topping out ceremony took place in October and since then Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles have published a video sneak peak of the interior.

It officially launches at 9.30am on Saturday February 1 although it will be open from January 29 for group inductions exclusively for members. Pitch bookings can be made from that date too by ringing 01942 486486. People can come for a look round from January 30.