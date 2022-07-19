Wigan school community 'absolutely devastated' after death of much-loved staff member

Karen Prior with husband Stuart

Karen Prior, who worked in the admin team at Orrell Lamberhead Green Primary School, died in the early hours of yesterday, leaving her husband Stuart, three children and three grandchildren.

She was described by headteacher Jane Chambers as the “heart” of the school.

Her death came as a shock to many at the school and in the wider community and people have taken to Wigan Today’s Facebook page to pay tributes.

Catt Potter said: “You are one to be remembered karen a legend of a lady....my daughter is so upset and sure all the rest of the kids at lamberhead are aswell... going to be such a sad week at school for everyone rest in piece.”

Anne Hayton said: “Karen was such a beautiful person inside and out. My thoughts and prayers are with Stuart, Joe, Will, Grace and all her family. May she rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Jo Smith said: “Rip Mrs prior... Ella Jo school won't be the same without you she said you made her smile all the time xxxx thoughts are with ur family.”

Katy Taylor said: “Absolutely devastated Karen was beautiful inside and out with a heart full of love, she will be missed.”

Angela Wild said: “Such a lovely lady, she was always so pleasant and smiling, Rest in peace Karen.”

Yvonne Holden said: “Such heartbreaking news, Karen was a beautiful person. Thoughts to all the family.”

Joanne Vousden said: “Karen was the first person the kids seen at school always know every child name and parents name my kids loved her always had a smile for you so sad to hear this news sending all my love to the family and friends heartbroken RIP Karen.”

Kelly Mcnamara said: “A lady with a massive heart so so sad rip Karen. Sending love and hugs to stu joe will and grace and all families.”