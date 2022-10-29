The speaker at this special event, attended by more than 60 former students, was Gareth Williams, curator and head of learning at Weston Park, Shropshire, former home of the Earls of Bradford. Rev Bridgeman who founded the first High School (c.1871) was a son of the second Earl.The next reunion will take place in September 2023. Any “old” girls who would like attend should email Wendy Moss (nee Worthington) on [email protected] to be added to the mailing list.