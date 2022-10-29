News you can trust since 1853
Wigan school 'old girls’ celebrate with a half-century reunion

The 50th annual reunion of Wigan Girls’ High School Old Girls’ Association took the form of an afternoon tea at Wrightington Hotel and Spa.

By Holly Pritchard
16 hours ago

The speaker at this special event, attended by more than 60 former students, was Gareth Williams, curator and head of learning at Weston Park, Shropshire, former home of the Earls of Bradford. Rev Bridgeman who founded the first High School (c.1871) was a son of the second Earl.The next reunion will take place in September 2023. Any “old” girls who would like attend should email Wendy Moss (nee Worthington) on [email protected] to be added to the mailing list.

Members of Wigan Girls’ High School Old Girls’ Association enjoy afternoon tea for the 50th annual celebration.

Photo: submit

Wigan Girls’ High School Old Girls’ Association enjoy tea and sandwiches.

Photo: submit

Afternoon tea at Wrightington Hotel and Spa.

Photo: submit

Smiles all round.

Photo: submit

