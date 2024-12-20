Wigan school Race to the North Pole

By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th Dec 2024, 12:30 BST
Staff and pupils at Dean Trust Wigan are pictured taking part in a Race to the North Pole event, as they ran, walked, danced or cycled inside on sports equipment and outside on school grounds, to complete 2,518 miles (the distance from Wigan to the North Pole), to raise funds for charity.

Throughout the day, competitors kept a check on their miles as part of this massive challenge, while raising funds for the Dean Trust Wigan Community Group. The funds will go toward supporting amazing local charities, including The Brick, Daffodils Dreams and the Store Project, as well as providing vital support to some of the most vulnerable families within the school community.

This event is more than just a race: it’s a chance to unite, give back, and make a real difference.

Headteacher Jennifer Evans has updated us on the Race: 'Pupils and staff at Dean Trust Wigan have come together to support our community and exceeded the challenge of travelling 2,518 miles to the North Pole! I am so proud of our pupils, all of whom either participated or supported their classmates throughout the day, and equally impressed by the commitment of colleagues who again have gone above and beyond to develop a Community of Belonging at our school. I am very privileged to lead such an exceptional group of staff and pupils and look forward to our next event'.

Assistant headteacher Aaron Loftus in charge of the inside events, Staff and pupils at Dean Trust Wigan take part in the Race to the North Pole event.

Staff and pupils at Dean Trust Wigan take part in the Race to the North Pole event.

