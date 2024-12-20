Throughout the day, competitors kept a check on their miles as part of this massive challenge, while raising funds for the Dean Trust Wigan Community Group. The funds will go toward supporting amazing local charities, including The Brick, Daffodils Dreams and the Store Project, as well as providing vital support to some of the most vulnerable families within the school community.

Headteacher Jennifer Evans has updated us on the Race: 'Pupils and staff at Dean Trust Wigan have come together to support our community and exceeded the challenge of travelling 2,518 miles to the North Pole! I am so proud of our pupils, all of whom either participated or supported their classmates throughout the day, and equally impressed by the commitment of colleagues who again have gone above and beyond to develop a Community of Belonging at our school. I am very privileged to lead such an exceptional group of staff and pupils and look forward to our next event'.