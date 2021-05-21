Wigan school says touching farewell to popular site manager

The funeral procession for Tony Ward drove past Westfield Community School on Montrose Avenue, where he had worked for 15 years as the site manager.

Staff lined the roadside to watch the hearse go past, many of them wearing the blue and white of Tony’s beloved Wigan Athletic.

The hearse going past Westfield Community School on Montrose Avenue

The cortege then continued from the primary school to a church in Poolstock for his funeral.

Westfield Community School head teacher Tim Sherriff said: “Tony has worked at the school for 15 years, since it was built.

“He has been an excellent member of staff and was very popular with the whole community.

“He was excellent at his job as site manager and very well-liked. He will be missed by all.

The hearse taking Tony Ward on his final journey

“He had a great sense of humour and a wonderful, very positive outlook on life. That was his way.”

The display created for the popular site manager at the school's railings