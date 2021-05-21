Wigan school says touching farewell to popular site manager
Staff said a moving and emotional goodbye to one of their colleagues yesterday (Thursday).
The funeral procession for Tony Ward drove past Westfield Community School on Montrose Avenue, where he had worked for 15 years as the site manager.
Staff lined the roadside to watch the hearse go past, many of them wearing the blue and white of Tony’s beloved Wigan Athletic.
The cortege then continued from the primary school to a church in Poolstock for his funeral.
Westfield Community School head teacher Tim Sherriff said: “Tony has worked at the school for 15 years, since it was built.
“He has been an excellent member of staff and was very popular with the whole community.
“He was excellent at his job as site manager and very well-liked. He will be missed by all.
“He had a great sense of humour and a wonderful, very positive outlook on life. That was his way.”
If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.