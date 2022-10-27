Wigan schoolboy inspired by his poorly mum is organising a Christmas selection box collection for cancer patients

Charlie Heslin, 11, from Ashton-in-Makerfield, came home from Cansfield High School and told his mum Tracey that he wanted to perform another act of kindness for people with cancer after his last one was so successful.

He co-ordinated a collection of Easter eggs to donate to cancer patients earlier in the year after discovering that his mum has incurable stage four, secondary breast cancer.

Charlie Heslin, 11, with mum Tracey and Christmas gifts

Tracey noticed her breast looked sunken-in on one side while on holiday with her friend, Kayleigh Sherratt in October 2020.

She had visited the doctors eight months prior with some concerns about her breast but was told it was nothing to worry about.

Her friend advised her to go back and get it checked out again. This time Mrs Heslin was given a biopsy and a full-body scan where it was confirmed that she had stage four, secondary breast cancer which had spread to both breasts as well as finding cancer in both her spine and sternom, and that unfortunately, it was incurable.

Tracey said: "They told me that my cancer was incurable but treatable. I’ve been told I may have about two to three years.

Charlie's Easter collection for cancer patients proved a huge hit

"But some people go on and live longer. I’m stable and my treatment is working so far.

"Charlie just came home from school one day and said ‘mum, do you think it would be okay if I did a selection box collection?’ So I said, ‘yeah go on then.’

"He said, ‘I’m going to change from the Easter Bunny to a Santa now’.

"He’s asked for 500 boxes but I think he’s going to go well over that again because we’ve already got about 400 to 450.

"And last time he managed to collect around 3,500 eggs to donate.

"He’s going to be donating them to the Lilac Centre, Christie’s, Maggie’s Centres, hospices, and for children with life-limiting conditions.

"I am really proud of him.”

