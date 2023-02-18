Wigan schoolboy is on the ball as he takes on charity challenge in memory of his grandad

Eight-year-old Finley McKeown, from Hindley, is still coming to terms with the death of his grandad Sam Smyth and wanted to do something to help others.

Mr Smyth suddenly became unwell with severe headaches in September 2019 and doctors discovered he had a glioblastoma grade four brain tumour.

Finley McKeown, eight, did 10,000 keepy uppys to raise money for Brain Tumour Research

His daughter and Finley’s mum Beky McKeown said: “He was only 58 and really healthy and fit. He worked all the time and it was such a massive shock.”

He was initially told he had just six weeks to live, but this was extended to six to 12 months once he had surgery and intense radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Mr Smyth spent lots of time making memories with his loved ones, including his grandson Finley, as he battled the illness.

Beky said: “He died in August 2022, so he nearly had three years. It was an amazing three years.

Sam Smyth died in August 2022, nearly three years after being diagnosed with a brain tumour

"Finley and his grandad were really close. They did everything together, including going to watch Latics with his grandad’s best friend Manny.

"He was devastated when it happened.

"What startled us as a family was the fact that only one per cent of cancer research money goes to brain tumours and brain tumours are the biggest killers of children and people under the age of 40, before any other cancer.”

The family took part in a colour run last year and raised £500 for Brain Tumour Research in memory of Mr Smyth.

Proud mum Beky McKeown with son Finley McKeown

And when Beky learned the charity was encouraging people to take part in its One Million Keepy Uppy Challenge, she thought Finley might want to get involved.

He got his football and set himself a target of 1,000 keepy uppys in a month – 33 each day – to help Brain Tumour Research reach its target of 1m.

But it was not long before caring Finley decided to push himself further.

Beky said: “When he started, he thought it wasn’t really a challenge because it only took a couple of minutes to do 33 keepy uppys. He decided to do 10,000 for the month, so 330 a day, instead.

Finley McKeown is congratulated for his fund-raising efforts by Manny Flores, holding a photograph of his best friend Sam Smyth, councillors Ron Conway and Chris Ready, and his mum Beky McKeown

"He loved it. He got his friends involved and his football team. He was going to special places where his grandad liked. All through the month he did 10,000 keepy uppys.”

Finley, who attends St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School, was sponsored to take on the challenge and hoped to raise £150 for Brain Tumour Research, but actually hit an impressive £1,300.

Beky said: “It was a good distraction and brought him comfort, doing something for his grandad.

"He said he doesn’t want anyone to deal with what we have. He said he doesn’t want anyone else to lose their grandad like he did.

"I’m incredibly proud of him.”