Wigan schoolboy with prime spot for King's coronation had a 'really special day'

And there in person, with front-row seats to the historic moment, were Wigan teenager Jack Johnson and his mum Alex.

The 15-year-old – the inspiration for Wigan-based charity Joining Jack – was among more than 850 community and charity representatives from across the UK to have been invited to attend Saturday’s event.

Alex and Jack Johnson in their seats outside Buckingham Palace for the King's coronation

He had the perfect spot to see key moments during the day, from the golden carriage transporting the King and Queen to Westminster Abbey and back, to the Red Arrows flying through the skies and leaving their trail of red, blue and white.

Even the rain could not spoil the occasion for an excited Jack.

Alex said: “It went really well. We had a very wet day – it was constantly raining – but we had an incredible view and it was a really special day.

"We saw everything. We were in the Queen Victoria Memorial grandstand so we were right outside Buckingham Palace and we were on the front row. We saw them come past in the carriages, all the soldiers and military parading, we saw them come out on the balcony and the fly-past. We got to see everything.

The King and Queen in their carriage as they pass Alex and Jack Johnson

"Jack really enjoyed it.”

They were invited to attend the event as Queen Camilla is the patron of Duchenne UK, a charity co-founded by Alex which works to fund medical research, accelerate access to treatments, improve lives through technology and ensure those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy receive the care they need.

Jack was diagnosed with the muscle-wasting condition as a tot and inspired Alex and her husband, former Wigan Warriors player Andy Johnson, to set up Joining Jack to fund research.

They wanted to make a difference for Jack and all the other youngsters – one in every 3,500 boys worldwide – diagnosed with the terminal disorder.

Jack Johnson, 15, was invited to the coronation in honour of his charity work

Jack has been the face of the charity, which has raised more than £2.5m in the past 11 years through events including the Wigan 10k, Run Wigan Festival and Wigan Bike Ride.

Waves from Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Princess of Wales as they pass Alex and Jack Johnson