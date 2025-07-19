An inspirational young Wigan schoolgirl has set herself the challenge of swimming 10k in a month for charity.

Emilee Dean was so impressed with care given her grandad – St Pat’s RL Club stalwart Joe Charnock – when visiting him during respite stays there for a serious back condition, that she wanted to do something to help.

Having always been a keen swimmer, the Whelley 11-year-old thought she could get sponsored to notch up a huge amount of lengths over July and a £500 target was set.

But her exhausting fund-raising efforts onn JustGiving have captured the public imagination and she has already doubled that amount with plenty days to go.

Emilee Dean ready for yet more lengths of the pool

The St Patrick’s RC Primary School pupil, who goes to St John Fisher RC High after the summer break, has been swimming dozens of 25m lengths at both Hindley Leisure Centre and Wigan baths each day, supported by parents Mick Dean and Louise Charnock.

Louise said: “Emilee is amazing, a little inspiration. She is a kind-hearted girl who just wants to help other people.

"My dad went into the hospice with a spinal cord compression – his third in three years – and so we were visiting him a lot for seven weeks. Rugby fans should be assured that this legend will soon be back, but in the meanwhile his granddaughter was in awe of the work everyone was doing at the hospice for poorly people and the community.

"Emilee’s personal best is 42 lengths in one session. We haven’t timed her so far but she does like a challenge so maybe that will change.

Emilee Dean with her grandad, St Pat's stalwart Joe Charnock whose respite stays in Wigan and Leigh Hospice have inspired the schoolgirl to raise money for the charity

"Hindley Leisure Centre has been kind enough to let her have her own lane on Tuesdays and Thursdays!

"We set a target of £500 but she smashed that and the total is already over £1,000. We would be delighted if she raised much more than that now.

"The hospice is a terrific institution that helps 1,400 people a year, and it has to raised £4.4m annually because only a third of its funding comes from the NHS.

"It is great to know that Emilee is doing her bit for it. Any sponsorship money would be very welcome.”