Wigan schoolgirl concerned about the Queen receives a letter from Buckingham Palace
A caring Wigan schoolgirl who wrote to the Queen after hearing she was feeling unwell was delighted to receive a palace response.
Eight-year-old Kree Hemsley’s grandmother told her that her Majesty was not able to attend the Remembrance Sunday commemorations in November, as she was having problems with her back.
The news made Kree feel sad, so she decided to write to Buckingham Palace in a bid to cheer up the ailing British monarch.
Kree, a year four pupil at St John’s CE Primary School in Abram, sent a letter with get well wishes and accompanied it with a drawing of the Queen sitting on her throne.
She did not expect to receive a response, but was happy to know she had done something nice to help the 95-year-old Royal feel better.
But recently she was delighted to receive a letter in the post which bore a stamp of a castle on the envelope, which made her wonder if it was something regal.
To her amazement, the letter was a reply from the Queen’s lady-in-waiting Annabel Whitehead, who expressed gratitude to Kree for her goodwill
message.
She wrote: “The Queen would like me to thank you very much for the message of good wishes you sent to Her Majesty recently.
“Your kind words are greatly appreciated by the Queen and I am to thank you once again for thinking of Her Majesty at this
time.”
The letter was a huge surprise for Kree, who now plans to frame it and put it on display in her bedroom.
Laura James, principal at St John’s, said: “We are absolutely delighted and proud that one of our pupils has shown such care and thoughtfulness - qualities that reflect our school ethos and Christian values.
“Kree should be immensely proud of herself for this wonderful achievement.”
