A Wigan schoolgirl has overcome her fear of haircuts to donate to her locks to the Little Princess Trust.

Isla Spottiswood suffered from extreme anxiety around hair cuts for years and refused to even talk about it.

After, the 10-year-old from Platt Bridge, managed 1cm off the ends of her hair and then reverted back to refusing again.

Isla’s mum Stacie said: “She was really bad. She'd wake up crying, thinking I'd been trimming her hair in her sleep.

Isla had 16ins cut off her hair

"I'd have to show her around the room before I'd brush her hair to prove there was no scissors, and i wasn't going to try anything.

"She would physically heave and go all clammy if you even spoke about going to a hairdressers for a trim.

"We did session after session at therapy on it and she eventually managed the smallest trim.

Isla's hair before it was cut

"Since then she's managed two trims of about 1cm each time after so much persuading, and even then, all day she would be physically shaking and panicking about it and then refuse to ever go again once we got home.”

Out of the blue Isla, who is a pupil at St Mary’s CE Primary, decided to donate more than half of her hair, which was around 16ins, after watching reaction videos of children receiving their wigs online.

Stacie added: “I took it with a pinch of salt, but was so proud that she would even consider it after how she's been for more than three years.

"In October, we had to go the hairdresser’s twice before she would have 1cm off the ends, so her suggestion of 15ins was insane.

"She was extremely nervous about it but went through with it and managed just over 16ins.

"She's trying to raise as much money as possible to donate to the charity along side her hair, as it costs roughly £700 to make a wig for a child suffering hair loss.

"We are all so proud of her. Haircuts have always been a struggle for Isla and she decided to donate so much of her hair and raise money to help other children despite her fears.”

To donate to Isla’s fund-raiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/islaspottiswood