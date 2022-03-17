Freya Gibson, 11, took part in The Dance Nation Championships at Ribby Hall Village in Preston and came back with an armful of trophies.

The Outwood Academy Hindley student achieved four second place finishes over the course of the weekend, where she competed with other dancers from across the country.

Freya, who attends Dance Mode Freestyle Academy, came runner-up in U12 slow pairs, slow dance, show team, and fast dance categories.

Freya Gibson

She said: “I was really happy with my performances. It was a lot of fun and I knew there were some really talented dancers competing, so I am really proud to have finished so high up!”

Since discovering her passion for dance at the age of six, Freya hopes to continue competing and is aiming for a national title.

She added: “I absolutely love dancing, it really is one of my favourite things to do. Whether I am practising at Dance Mode or just at home, I am always smiling when I am dancing. The success at the Dance Nation Championships has just made me even more determined to keep working hard, get better and one day win a national title. That would just be incredible.”

Freya Gibson

Freya’s mum, Kelly Prescott, spoke of her daughter’s love not only for dance, but gymnastics too, which Kelly believes helps Freya to achieve dancing success.

Kelly said: “Freya has always loved being active and moving, and when she was six it seemed like something clicked with her when it came to dance and gymnastics.

“She trains for Bolton Gymnastics Club, where she is part of their four-piece competitive squad, specialising on bars, vault, beam and floor, and I think the skills needed for dance and gymnastics are transferable. She can incorporate some techniques she learns at her gymnastics training into her dance training and it really does help her improve.”

Jude Norman, principal at Freya’s school, said: “Freya is an absolute delight around the school and a wonderful student. We are always keen and excited for updates from her when we know she’s been competing at the weekend.”

Freya Gibson with one of her many trophies