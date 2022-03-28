Shevington High School pupil Grace Lackie, 15, is the only teenager in a six-person team taking on the challenge in August.

Grace, who is an avid swimmer, had taken up open water swimming in 2020 when swimming pools were forced to close due to the pandemic.

The relay could take up to 30 hours depending on the tide.

Grace Lackie, 15, from Appley Bridge, is preparing to swim the channel as part of a relay team, raising funds for The Alexa Trust, a charity supporting parents with babies in neonatal, pictured with mum Carrianne Lackie, right.

Grace’s mum Carrianne, from Appley Bridge said: “ When we went into lockdown, Grace, who was 13 at the time, was a pool swimmer and was unable to train so she gave open water swimming a go at Sale Water Park.

"She was a natural at it. One of her first swims she swam 12km pretty quickly.

"She told me she wanted to swim the Channel and I was shocked. I went to Jane who runs Sale Water Park and she said ‘look, she won’t be able to do it on her own but she will be able to do it as part of a relay.’

"I thought the idea would dissipate but no she was determined. She’s really looking forward to it and wants to swim it on her own at some point.”

Grace is swimming the relay to raise money for the Alexa Trust, a charity to support parents of children in neonatal units.

The pair decided on the charity after Grace was born prematurely and Carrianne was also in an incubator when she was a baby.

To swim the Channel, Grace had to complete a two-hour qualifying swim in water under 16 degrees, as well as a night swim and a swim at the side of a boat in cold or choppy water.

Carianne added: “There are kids that swim large distances but I don’t know anyone who at 13 years old say they want to swim the Channel. Her headteacher has called her inspirational.

"The amount of kilometres she’ll swim depends on the tide which is usually 33km which she wants to do on her own but she will probably do two one-hour stints.

"She’s had to complete all these tasks to make sure she can cope with the conditions.

"While most kids are playing Xbox, she’s out training.”

To donate visit https://gofund.me/9e46e341