Wigan schoolteacher tastes success with first book release inspired by his nephew

Mark Golding, from Bryn, was inspired by The Frozen Planet of Azuron – a science fiction book by Fred and Geoffrey Hoyle which follows a young boy who travels with a professor throughout space.

The first lockdown provided the 47-year-old with enough time to put pen to paper and begin writing Out Of Time, which follows Joe Jackson who is loosely based on Mark’s nephew Joseph.

Originally a book to write for Joseph and with no intentions of publishing it, Mark enjoyed the process and was inspired by a number of other pieces of writing and film including Indiana Jones and the aforementioned The Frozen Planet of Azuron.

Mark has released his first book titled Out Of Time.

Mark said: “I didn’t do it non-stop. I’d write a bit then not look at it for a month before coming back to it. I started it in April 2020 and finished it eventually in February 2022. It’s not a huge book but it took me a while because it wasn’t originally one I planned to get published.”

Upon finishing he first draft of the story, Mark let his partner read it and she was blown away by what had been produced, and while not publishable at the time a second draft was started after some feedback.

After getting the story edited and some illustrations drawn up, a handful of publishers were approached including Olympia – who Mark selected.

Although not aware of what the initial print run was, Mark achieved ninth in the Hot New Releases which he has described as brilliant.

The plan now is to have Out Of Time as the start of a series of releases which will follow Joe Jackson up until his 18th birthday.

Mark, who teaches at Dixons Broad Green Academy in Liverpool, said: “They were intentional and unintentional. when I was writing it I didn’t intend to write a sequel and then when it came to that final edit, there were a couple of characters that I didn’t explore deeply enough.