Wigan scout group looks forward to new equipment thanks to cash from councillors

The 3rd Ince division will receive new equipment and kit, along with tools for DIY tasks and to maintain their community garden.

Ward councillors David Molyneux and Janice Sharratt supported the group through a £510 donation of Brighter Borough funding.

The new apparel will include T-shirts and backpacks which will play an important in role in helping group leaders identify the scouts at events.

Coun Molyneux, leader of Wigan Council, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to support the group in this way.

“Part of the funding is being reserved for advertising the group within local schools and encouraging new members, something that we would certainly endorse.

“Scouting groups help our young people develop important life skills while having fun and making friends.”

The 3rd Ince group meets at the Wigan and District Scout Headquarters, on Greenough Street, Wigan.

Group volunteer Jeanette Stott said: “We are grateful for the support of councillors Molyneux and Sharratt and the Brighter Borough funding.

“This will enable us to purchase necessary equipment which 3rd Ince scout group needed to continue providing safe activities for our young people.”

Brighter Borough funding is a pot of money given to each councillor to invest in community projects, initiatives and groups which have a positive effect on the people in their ward.

Sporting kit and equipment, street art and family fun days are just some of the projects the money can fund.

Individual requests for support can be sent to ward councillors.