The latest episode will follow ambulance crews in both Wigan and Bolton responding to two separate calls for patients with severe burns, both in need of urgent treatment at the region’s only specialist burns unit.

The 12th series of the hit documentary, which began earlier this month, follows frontline staff in Greater Manchester as the NHS faces unprecedented levels of demand, rising waiting lists and a workforce battling for pay rises to counter the national cost-of-living crisis.

Kayleigh and Mark, one of the crews to feature in tonight's episode

Cameras follow the crews as they race to save lives, witnessing the treatment patients receive and telling the real story of the emergencies the ambulance staff experience.

It also shows the human side of the workers and the friendships formed through their partnerships.