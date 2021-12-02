Wigan shopping centre prepares for its last Christmas before huge change

The Galleries

In the new year, demolition work will begin on much of the 30-year-old red brick buildings to create Galleries25 which will have a much greater emphasis on leisure, hospitality and accommodation than retail.

But in the meantime the mall is preparing for the arrival of Father Christmas and his elves

Children will be able to join Santa and his cheery elf and receive a gift, free of charge as they prepare for Christmas in their festive workspace.

The Christmas Cabin will be located in Woodcock Square and will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from December 4 until Christmas and will have lots of different, festive activities taking place during the month.

On Saturdays December 4, 11 and 18 children will be able to take part in some fun and festive crafting activities while on Sundays 5, 12 and 19 it’s time to get party ready with glitter face painting and body tattoos!

All activities will take place between 11am to 3pm at Leigh Arcade near the escalators.

There will also be an opportunity for all children to post their letters to Father Christmas at Santa’s Post box, located at the Christmas cabin, and those posting their letter before December 16 will even receive a reply!

Galleries manager Simon Tucker said: “We know how important it is that children get to see Father Christmas and we really want to make this Christmas as special and memorable as possible following last year’s restrictions.”

In addition to the glittering decorations and the broad retail mix, visitors will also be kept amused throughout the festive period by entertainers roaming The Galleries and town centre.