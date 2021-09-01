Wigan shopping centre to provide seaside entertainment

Flashback to a pre-pandemic beach scene at The Galleries

The staycation-themed activities in The Galleries will mark One Great Day, the centre’s annual fund-raising event and this year it will include plenty of activities for families to enjoy whilst raising funds for two important charities: The Storehouse Project located in Wigan and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The activities will take place between 11am and 3pm in Woodcock and Atherton Squares and will feature several inflatables for children to play and bounce on in addition to a giant inflatable dart board and football shoot out. A face-painter will be available to transform the little ones’ faces and a balloon modeller will also be on site.

As a reminder of the great British seaside holiday, Punch and Judy be performing throughout the day. To top it all off, free popcorn and hotdogs will be handed out.

Simon Tucker, centre manager at The Galleries, said: “So many people have had to forgo their summer holidays this year so we thought why not offer people a little bit of the great British seaside in their own town! Everyone has had such a difficult time over the last 18 months, it’s great to be able to offer some fun entertainment in the shopping centre again!

“It’s also incredibly important that we can raise some money for our charity partners whose fundraising avenues have been seriously impacted by the pandemic so we are asking people to make a small donation when they visit us to support these incredibly worthy children’s charities.”