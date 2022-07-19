Fans of all ages of these prehistoric creatures are in for a real treat on Thursday July 28 at the Grand Arcade.

Families will be able to get up close with Rex the roarsome T-Rex or meet the super friendly dino babies and their rangers as they roam around the mall.

There’s a host of activities lined up for young adventurers including a Dino Mask Making Workshop, Dino Storytime, Baby Dinosaur meet and greets, face-painting and a fierce Dinosaur trail.

Rex the T-Rex is coming to Wigan this summer

The visit marks the first of a series of free summer events to be held at the Grand Arcade.

Centre manager Mike Matthews said: “This is going to be a great family event, so make sure you come early.

The activities start at 10am right through until 4pm and it’s all free.”