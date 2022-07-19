Wigan shopping centre transforms into Jurassic Park for one day only

Dinosaurs are set to take over a Wigan shopping centre for one day only.

By Sian Jones
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 8:33 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 8:34 am

Fans of all ages of these prehistoric creatures are in for a real treat on Thursday July 28 at the Grand Arcade.

Families will be able to get up close with Rex the roarsome T-Rex or meet the super friendly dino babies and their rangers as they roam around the mall.

There’s a host of activities lined up for young adventurers including a Dino Mask Making Workshop, Dino Storytime, Baby Dinosaur meet and greets, face-painting and a fierce Dinosaur trail.

Rex the T-Rex is coming to Wigan this summer

The visit marks the first of a series of free summer events to be held at the Grand Arcade.

Centre manager Mike Matthews said: “This is going to be a great family event, so make sure you come early.

The activities start at 10am right through until 4pm and it’s all free.”

For more information on the Dinosaur show times, visit www.grand-arcade.co.uk

