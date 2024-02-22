Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter D Hill has been performing for 14 years and has sang at weddings for many Wigan couples, as well as at the DW Stadium.

He is now organising a concert underneath the Concorde aeroplane at Runway Visitor Park in Manchester.

After attending an orchestral performance there at Christmas, he was inspired to book the venue and hold his own show there, which is scheduled for November 16.

Singer Peter D Hill at a performance in December 2023

The plane was used by many celebrities and royals while in service, including Queen Elizabeth II.

Peter, who lives in Beech Hill, said: “Financially it’s a massive commitment to make and I’m going to build the show as the year goes on.

"Hopefully, with it being six weeks out of Christmas, I’ll be able to give people a sprinkling of Christmas and a mixture of original songs and things that I have got people dancing to at weddings.”

A previous concert held under the Concorde

The venue can hold between 400 and 500 people and Peter hopes the audience will include many of the happy couples who booked him to perform at their weddings over the years.

He said: “If brides or grooms see this, come to the concert, because it might be the last time I do something like this and it would be good to see former customers come back. There are so many.”

Peter, 39, has also just released a new song, entitled Everything (We Could Have Been).

The video includes footage from weddings over the years, including at Haigh Hall, and the cover artwork has been designed by his five-year-old son Alfie.

He said: “It’s a song I recorded about 10 years ago. I did a set of sessions in Whitehaven, at a place called The Music Farm, with a producer called Tom Tyson. It was the place where the Emmerdale actors recorded Hillbilly Rock Hillbilly Roll. I have never got round to releasing it before.”

Peter has been busy since then with Place 2 Place, a five-a-side football league which he founded in 2017 to help men speak up about their mental health.

He scooped the North West Sports Personality Unsung Hero crown in 2019 and went on to collaborate with Rick Astley on a BBC charity single called Every One of Us, to celebrate the Sports Personality Unsung Hero awards for 2020.

It featured his fellow 2019 regional winners, Captain Sir Tom Moore and a host of sporting stars including Ben Stokes, Geraint Thomas and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Peter is now looking forward to recording new music, so decided it was the right time to release the song.

He has big plans for the future and hopes to do something different.

He said: “There’s going to be a bit of a difference with some of the new songs. I am going to work with different people. I’m trying to contact people in the dance forum, which I haven’t done before. There are quite a lot of people in Southport getting their name out, so I am going to try to involve them.

"But it will be more of the same mainly, as I am a pop/guitar songwriter.”