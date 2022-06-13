And Wigan Voices in Harmony – formerly the area’s Gilbert and Sullivan Society – has seen its numbers swell after the sad demise of another body of musicians in neighbouring Bolton.
So former members of the now defunct Farnworth Operetta Company are making their debut at the concert – called Midsummer Melodies – to be held at St Andrew’s Church on Waterloo Street, Springfield, at 7.30pm on Friday June 17.
The programme includes pop hits from the 1970s and ’80s, gospel songs and well known pieces from musicals (not least a medley from Les Miserables), and will feature four-part harmony singing, duets and solos. The singers will be conducted by Ken Rees.
Admission is £6 and £5 concessionary on the door. For further details ring Voices in Harmony on 01257 400852 or the church on 07956 394119. Refreshments will be available.