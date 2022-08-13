Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Happy Smiles Training CIC, which provides interactive inclusion and diversity training focusing on disability awareness and social inclusion, has been included in the annual Shaw Trust Disability Power 100.

It celebrates the most influential disabled people in the UK, nominated by the public and judged by an independent panel.

Nationally and internationally recognised, it is the only campaign that shines a light on disabled people at the top of their game and in positions of influence across all sectors of society.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan visiting Happy Smiles

This year’s list also include Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis and Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

Alex Winstanley, co-founder and managing director of Happy Smiles Training, said: “It is an incredible achievement.

"There are some really big players on there and for us to be included in that is unbelievable.

"We’re all fighting for the same cause, supporting and empowering disabled people, reducing inequality and social isolation and encourage people to make change."

From left, Anna Woodray, Kurt Watson and Ellie Greenaway from Happy Smiles,

The organisation, which was recently visited by the Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, is set to mark its third anniversary next month.

Members were unable to celebrate other landmark moments due to the pandemic.

It has also been named as a finalist in this year’s Great British Entrepreneur Awards, out of more than 5,300 entrants.

The winners will be announced at a grand final held at the Grosvenor Hotel in London on November 21.

Alex added: “It means the world to have our work valued so highly and recognised on such a huge scale.

"It was a massive challenge operating through the pandemic,.

"We were newly established so it was a big change. I co-founded Happy Smiles with my friend Hayden to create change and we knew it had to be led by disabled people.

"But at the same time I was trying to support a group of young adults online.

"It was difficult trying to help people when you didn’t have any answers yourself.

"This work has inspired some of our new programmes.