Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Melanie Bryan is one of the 50 individuals to be named on the Northern Power Women Power List.

Now entering its seventh year, the Northern Power Women Awards, supported by headline sponsor, EY, celebrate the individuals and organisations who are working towards creating gender balance in organisations, passionately supporting equality across the North of England.

Melanie Bryan has been named n the Northern Power Women Power List

The Power List celebrates those who challenge the norm and use their influence and power for good, marking the incredible contributions of women who are raising the bar for gender equality.

There is also a Future List which recognises the leaders and change makers of the future who are already making a difference in their communities.

Melanie said: “I’m honoured to be included on this prestigious list alongside such amazing women who embody the strengths of intersectionality and understand the importance of creating opportunities for others.

"People rarely aspire to be what they cannot see.

"Visible role models matter.”

Stephen Church, north market leader and Manchester office managing partner at EY, said: “Congratulations to the 101 individuals who have made it onto this year’s Power List and Future List of the Northern Power Women Awards 2023.

"These lists represent incredible people across the North who have contributed significantly towards making a positive and lasting difference in their communities.