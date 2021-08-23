Wigan studio offers bungee fitness to help people get active
Most people might decide to pull on their running trainers or head to the swimming pool when they want to get fit.
But one fitness studio in the borough is offering something different for those who want to get active - bungee fitness.
The exercise was developed by a gymnast in the Far East and picked up in the USA and Europe, but Studio L in Atherton remains one of only a handful of dedicated bungee fitness studios in the UK.
Participants use a harness and bungee rope while doing various exercises, with the equipment supporting them and reducing the impact.
Linda Brennan, who runs Studio L, sad: “Bungee has cardio plus stretching plus co-ordination. You get all three chucked into one.”
She offers classes for people of all abilities and experience, as well as one-to-one instruction.
She is preparing to start bungee gold classes for people aged 55 and over, along with a four-week course for people who have not exercised for some time but wish to try bungee fitness. The only restriction on who can attend is a weight limit of 16-and-a-half stone, which was imposed by structural engineers when they installed the equipment.
To find out more, go to www.studiolbungeefitness.com or visit the studio’s Facebook page.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here