A Wigan woman who survived the Manchester Arena bombing has shared her experience of that terrible night as she bids to help other people struggling with trauma and mental health issues.

Rebekah Laithwaite was not hurt physically in the terror attack, but it made a huge impact on her life.

Then 19, she had never heard of American pop star Ariana Grande when a friend asked if she would like to go to her concert on May 22, 2017.

After listening to her music and discovering she liked it, Rebekah agreed to go along to what would be her first big concert.

Rebekah Laithwaite is getting ready to take part in the Wigan 10K and is raising money for the Samaritans

The pair booked a hotel in the city and enjoyed food and cocktails before going to the arena.

Rebekah, now 27 and living in Aspull, said: “It was great, an amazing concert, a really good show.

"But then it took a turn as everyone was leaving. The plan was to go to the merch stand to buy stuff, so that’s where we were heading.

"We heard a very bass-y sound, like a boom. Because at the end of the show there were really huge black balloons, we thought it was probably just a balloon.

Rebekah Laithwaite is training for the Wigan 10k

"Then we started hearing the shouting and screaming. All the young girls were panicking, but also wondering if someone was being silly. It was like a Mexican wave situation where everyone started reacting after each other. I realised the people in front of us were scared and wondered if we should be scared.”

In fact, the noise had been a suicide bombing in the foyer of the arena by Islamic extremist Salman Abedi.

Rebekah said: “I can’t remember bits of the night – it’s like I’ve blocked it out. I remember grabbing my friend’s hand and running towards the closest exit like everyone else. I remember bumping into people and it being cramped. I remember being outside then, under a bridge at one of the exits. That’s when all the sirens started coming and blue lights.”

The attack proved to be devastating, causing 22 fatalities and more than 1,000 casualties.

Fortunately both Rebekah and her friend escaped unharmed – physically at least.

She said: “Thankfully, physically me and my friend weren’t affected. We were on the opposite side. It was more the emotional reaction to it.

"I think it was quite delayed. A few days afterwards, I was supposed to go back to work at a coffee shop and I thought I would be fine and carried on. But I started panicking on my way into Wigan. I think it was people carrying on like normal which seemed to set me back a bit. As soon as I got to work, I was panicking and they gave me time off, which was good.”

Afterwards, Rebekah’s mum went to her GP surgery to ask for support and she was referred for therapy and counselling straight away.

However, Rebekah does feel that it might have been too soon, as she was not sure at the time how she felt about what happened.

Rebekah said: “I realised afterwards that I had a lot of survivor’s guilt. As humans we compare ourselves to each other and I remember comparing myself to those who didn’t make it and wondering what they would be doing now.”

She has since received more help through the NHS and found it helped over time.

Rebekah, who works in the visitor centre at Haigh Woodland Park, praised her family and friends for supporting her as well.

Eight years later, she is doing well and making the most of life, even enjoying holidays abroad by herself.

She said: “I’m quite independent and I love my own time. I take myself on solo trips as well.

"Going out and being with other people was kind of my worst nightmare, but I needed to work out the way to do it myself.”

She has also been to more concerts, including returning to Manchester Arena to see American singer Lizzo.

Rebekah said: “I did get PTSD and all the symptoms have gone, but I like to make sure I go extremely early – I’m very punctual now. I like to look at where all the exits are. I do that with restaurants and look at building plans.

"I went to the Lizzo concert really early and and because of that I felt more relaxed and knew where everything was. There was lots of security and it felt like a massive weight was lifted.”

Rebekah now wants to help other people suffering from trauma and mental health issues, especially those who may not be able to access support as quickly through the NHS.

She is training for the Wigan 10k, which takes place in September, and hopes to raise £1,000 for Wigan Samaritans.

She said: “I saw a Samaritans leaflet and it made me wonder why I didn’t use them then. It was because I got seen straight away and then the comparison came and I thought other people might not get the help straight away and maybe they go to Samaritans.

"I decided to raise money for them. I know they heavily rely on donations."

Rebekah has already met the director of Wigan Samaritans to discuss the charity’s work

While she has completed two 10ks before, they were several years ago, and she is determined to train well this time and earn the medal.

She said: “I’m training a lot more. It’s lucky that I work at Haigh Hall and they do parkruns every Saturday. It’s a beautiful place. Everywhere is dry with the weather and it’s easier to train.

"As everyone who is running will say, it’s almost like your mind switches off and you are on a ride with yourself. It’s nice and quiet and kind of like a form of meditation, but not as relaxing. I’m really enjoying it.”

To donate to Rebekah’s appeal for Wigan Samaritans, go to www.justgiving.com/page/rebekah-laithwaite-1.