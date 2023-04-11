News you can trust since 1853
Wigan teacher tells how ENT nurse changed her son's life

A Wigan tot, whose family feared had gone deaf, had his life transformed when a specialist nurse removed a big plug of ear wax!

By Sian Jones
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:03 BST

Aimee Burchall was terrified when four-year-old son Taylor could suddenly no longer hear or speak properly.

She took him to the GP but made the decision to go private because of long NHS waiting times.

Aimee eventually found Richard Isherwood, a specialist nurse at No More Ear Wax in Golborne whom, she said, gave her son “a new lease of life.”

Aimee said: “I noticed his hearing wasn’t the best but didn’t realise it was that at first.

"He’d just turned four and started letters and sounds at school and he wasn’t pronouncing things properly so I knew something wasn’t right.

"A few weeks ago, he started turning the TV up to 100 saying he couldn’t hear it so I looked in his ears and they were full of wax.

Aimee with her son TaylorAimee with her son Taylor
Aimee with her son Taylor

"I took him to the doctor and he was on a waiting list for ENT so I tried private and nobody would touch children.

"My friend owns the building where Richard rents a room so she said she would ask him and it went from there.

"My son wouldn’t let anyone touch his ears and we had just been to Disney so I told him the doctor was Spider-Man’s best friend and he had a spider bot on his head.

"He sat there for two hours and he was like a different child.

Aimee told Taylor that the doctor was Spider-Man's best friend who would remove the "spider poo" from his earsAimee told Taylor that the doctor was Spider-Man's best friend who would remove the "spider poo" from his ears
Aimee told Taylor that the doctor was Spider-Man's best friend who would remove the "spider poo" from his ears
"It was the worse case he had ever seen.”

Richard shared Taylor’s story on his YouTube channel and it has received more than 20,000 views.

Aimee now wants to raise awareness on how ear wax can impact a child’s life developmentally and hopes to raise some money to help other children.

She said: “I thought if my child is in this position there must be so many other children out there struggling.

"My son had been lip-reading so I had no idea he couldn’t hear

"I’d encourage anyone who’s child might be struggling to get their ears checked.

“Its well worth the money but I know some parents may not be able to afford it.

"I want to try raise some funds and I’ve asked if Richard might put some money aside to help these children.”

