The launch of The Good Racing Co was inspired by the enormous success of The Burrow Seven Racing Club, which has so far raised £100,000 for the MND Association to support the rugby league legend’s fight against Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The Good Racing Co will launch and manage a series of private member racing clubs and Burrow Seven will be the first horse in its family, after his ownership has been transferred to the new business.

Rob Burrow and Barrie McDermott with Burrow Seven

In the coming weeks, The Good Racing Co will announce more horses set to be brought into the fold, with each attracting new members to their own dedicated racing club that will raise vital funds for worthwhile causes.

The Good Racing Co is an innovative new business model has been launched by Phil Hawthorne, who conceived and founded The Burrow Seven Racing Club and entrepreneur and investor Phil Taylor-Guck, who will be supported by leading business and marketing professionals.

Phil Hawthorne, CEO of The Good Racing Co, said: “What Burrow Seven has achieved has been phenomenal and it helped me see the potential of racing to raise money for charity.

"It’s been an extremely successful concept and to roll it out on a bigger scale, I’ve teamed up with investment and business experts to ensure our new business model mirrors the success and impact of Burrow Seven.

Good Racing Co CEO Phil Hawthorn with Burrow Seven

"We already have our eyes on several other exciting horses, so watch this space.”

Based in Wigan, The Good Racing Co has its sights on the global market.

Phil added: “Racing is a hugely accessible and exciting sport, with fans all over the world. Burrow Seven gained members from as far afield as New Hampshire to New Zealand so in time we’ll eye international markets.

"Burrow Seven has been a conduit for a new kind of racing community and we will continue to tap into that.”

The Burrow Seven Racing Club was launched in October 2020 in a blaze of positive publicity following the high profile illness of Rob Burrow.

After an injury delayed Burrow Seven’s first race, he’s now run in four races since December 2021 and his performance at each has been very promising. His best performance was at Carlisle when he was a fast finishing third.

Barrie McDermott, former teammate of Rob Burrow and Burrow Seven ambassador, said: “Burrow Seven has been a huge success to date.

"We have really loyal members, and Rob has loved immersing himself into all aspects of horse racing.

"By moving Burrow Seven into The Good Racing Co members can expect bigger and better things as there’s more money and people behind it.

“Our aim is to raise as much money as possible for all the MND community, with the main goal being to play a role in raising the millions needed for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND – the purpose built facility to help and support people living with this disease.”

Details of the second Good Racing Co horse will be announced shortly.