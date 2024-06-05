Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brave Wigan teenager, who suffered terrible injuries when he tried to rescue his dad and brother from their burning home, has been hailed as a “hero”.

David Mason was playing video games when a fire broke out at their home on Warrington Road, Goose Green, on April 14.

The 19-year-old, who has autism and ADHD, ran to his parents’ bedroom to raise the alarm, before calling 999.

In a Facebook post, his aunt Jessica said: “David is the reason why Rachel and three of her children managed to escape the fire.

David Mason with brother Ethan

"He’s a bit of a night owl and he was awake playing games when the fire broke out. He immediately ran and woke up his mum and dad, then ran to his room to call 999.

“He struggles massively on the phone, however he managed to give his address and names and ages of everyone in the house.

“However by the time he had done this, the flames had reached his bedroom door and he had no option but to jump out of his window, breaking his back from the fall.”

Dad Barry Mason had gone back into the house because his four-year-old son Ethan was still trapped in a bedroom.

As he was attempting to crawl out of the burning kitchen with Ethan, David reached in to pull him from the fire, severely burning himself in the process.

Unfortunately Barry was unable to escape and died from his injuries.

David tried to pull him out of the house, as firefighters arrived to take over.

Jessica wrote: “He then carried Ethan to the front and placed him in his mother’s arms, allowing her the last chance to hold him and look into his eyes.

“Because of David’s brave actions, before Ethan lost consciousness the last thing he saw and felt was his mummy’s comfort.

“The last thing his daddy saw before he passed away was Ethan being rescued by his big brother.

“David is a hero like his daddy and without him nobody would have survived.”

Tragically, two days later, Ethan – who had suffered 70 per cent burns – lost his battle for life in hospital.