Wigan teen reaches final of national modelling competition

Fatou Diouf has reached the final of the national competition

Fatou Diouf, who is Miss Teen Wigan, will attend the event at the Furlong Marquee at Chester Racecourse on September 5, with the winner getting over £10,000 worth of prizes.

Judges look through a large number of entries with competitors coming from all across the British Isles.

A total of 50 are selected for the final stage, where they represent their home area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as modelling, Miss Diouf, who studies at Wigan and Leigh College, also enjoys playing football, dancing and spending time with family and friends.

Prior to the event, she will take part in a professional photo shoot, before a catwalk show in front of the judges on the day.

If successful she could win a model and influencer contract, a trip to Marbella, and official merchandise, plus much more.