Wigan teenager becomes first Brit to join world-famous Royal Family dance crew

Robyn Brown, from Shevington, has been dancing for as long as she can remember and is now living her dream by doing it professionally.

Now the world is set to become her stage, as she prepares to join the Royal Family dance crew, three times winners of the World Hip-Hop Dance Championships.

She will be trained by world-famous choreographer Parris Goebel, who has worked with top performers such as Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber, as well as starring in Dancing With The Stars Australia.

Dancer Robyn Brown with a Royal Family dance crew skateboard, as she prepares to head to New Zealand to join them

Robyn, 19, was chosen for the dance crew after auditions in Italy and will train with them in New Zealand from January, before going on tour in Australia and Europe.

She said: “It’s amazing. I’m still in shock, to be honest.

"The audition was three days long. I found out on the third day that I’d been chosen.

"There were people from 42 different countries at the audition. I’m the first British person to be involved in the crew.”

Robyn’s parents joined her in Italy for the audition and she says they were “very, very proud” that she was successful.

Joining the Royal Family is a huge step for the former St Peter’s High School pupil, who started training in commercial and hip hop dance when she was 14.

She trained at Anna Shimmin Academy of Dance in Shevington and StagePro Academy in Warrington, before doing a two-year BTec at Rare Studio Performing Arts School in Liverpool and spending a year training in Copenhagen.

She has also performed with WN Dance Company, set up by Leigh-based WigLe Dance CIC.

Joining the Royal Family dance crew will allow Robyn to fulfil one of her long-held ambitions, but the teenager still has plenty of goals for the future.

She said: “I have always said I wanted to go on our, so this is me doing that. I will be on tour next year.

"I would love to dance for artists. I did the Trafford Centre’s 25th birthday two weeks ago and danced for B*Witched.