Wigan teenager will walk on the cobbles after landing role on Coronation Street

Adam Little has a guest role in ITV’s Coronation Street from Monday as a new character named Blake, who meets Max Turner at school.

But viewers will be questioning whether everything is as it seems and if he is a friend or foe.

Adam Little as Blake on Coronation Street

It was second time lucky for the 19-year-old when he secured the role.

He said: “It was the second time I have been to Corrie. I originally went for the part of Max Turner ages ago. Then I got asked to come back and audition for this role and I was lucky enough to get it this time.”

Adam was stunned to receive a call from his agent saying he’d been offered the part and loved filming in Weatherfield.

“It was absolutely crazy. When I walked on the set, it was surreal,” he said.

Adam Little on the set of Coronation Street with Paddy Bever as Max and Tareg Al-Jeddal as Chris

"The amount of quality they put into the set and building it… it’s like being on a real street.”

Adam plans to watch Coronation Street at home in Leigh with his mum and dog – but is not looking forward to it.

He said: “I suppose I have to watch it to see how it’s come together, but I hate it. I can only describe it as being like seeing pictures of yourself from a bad night out, it’s horrible.

"Of course I am excited, but I will have my hands over my face, saying, ‘why did I do that?’”

Adam Little will appear in Coronation Street as a new character named Blake

It is not the first time the former Westleigh High School pupil has appeared on television, having previously been in BBC1’s Years and Years, which featured a star-studded cast topped by Dame Emma Thompson.

Adam was also in children’s drama series The Dumping Ground – a continuation of Tracey Beaker Returns – and has just finished filming on season five of Channel 4’s school drama Ackley Bridge.