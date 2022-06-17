Wigan teenager will walk on the cobbles after landing role on Coronation Street

Adam Little has a guest role in ITV’s Coronation Street from Monday as a new character named Blake, who meets Max Turner at school.
But viewers will be questioning whether everything is as it seems and if he is a friend or foe.
It was second time lucky for the 19-year-old when he secured the role.
He said: “It was the second time I have been to Corrie. I originally went for the part of Max Turner ages ago. Then I got asked to come back and audition for this role and I was lucky enough to get it this time.”
Adam was stunned to receive a call from his agent saying he’d been offered the part and loved filming in Weatherfield.
“It was absolutely crazy. When I walked on the set, it was surreal,” he said.
"The amount of quality they put into the set and building it… it’s like being on a real street.”
Adam plans to watch Coronation Street at home in Leigh with his mum and dog – but is not looking forward to it.
He said: “I suppose I have to watch it to see how it’s come together, but I hate it. I can only describe it as being like seeing pictures of yourself from a bad night out, it’s horrible.
"Of course I am excited, but I will have my hands over my face, saying, ‘why did I do that?’”
It is not the first time the former Westleigh High School pupil has appeared on television, having previously been in BBC1’s Years and Years, which featured a star-studded cast topped by Dame Emma Thompson.
Adam was also in children’s drama series The Dumping Ground – a continuation of Tracey Beaker Returns – and has just finished filming on season five of Channel 4’s school drama Ackley Bridge.
He said: "I will do whatever comes my way. I am not bothered whether it’s a film or a TV show, if the script and the story is good, I will do it. I’m not bothered about the fame or the money, it’s about doing what I love.”