Wigan to host major comic con featuring a host of big and small screen celebrities

Lovers of the fantastical are expected to descend on Wigan in their hundreds if not thousands as the town hosts its latest comic con.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read
Stars of the large and small screen will rub shoulders with fans of sci-fi and horror films, TV series and books and all sorts else to do with entertaining suspension of disbelief.

Expect weird and wonderful costumes aplenty (the best of which could win prizes), live music, a question and answer session and lots of trade stalls.

Star Wars fans at a Wigan Comic Con last yearStar Wars fans at a Wigan Comic Con last year
Star Wars fans at a Wigan Comic Con last year
Among those famous names taking part are Sylvester McCoy (both the seventh Doctor in Doctor Who and Radagast in the Lord of the Rings films); Nicola Bryant who played Peri Brown, assistant to the sixth doctor; Joshua Herdman who took the role of Gregory Goyle in the Harry Potter films; Jimmy Vee who played R2D2 in Star Wars Episode VIII; Gabrielle Glaister, best known for playing Bob in Blackadder; Trish Wallce from Family Affairs; voice actress Devora Wilde , best known for Baldur's Gate 3 - Lae'zel; and actor and puppeteer Ross Mullan, who was the White Walker in Game of Thrones and the Evil Number-taker in the CBeebies show Numberjacks. And with it being Wigan, the town’s own CBBC star Hacker T Dog and his minder Phil Fletcher will also be on hand.

The band Lina and the Lions will be performing, the question and answer session will involve Sylvester and Nicola, there will be TV and film displays, a cosplay competition, comic artists, stalls and professional costumers. There will be a retro gaming area and opportunities for

The comic con takes place at Robin Park Sport and Tennis Centre from 11am to 4pm on Saturday September 30.

Tickets are £9 for adults, £7 for children while under-fives get in free. They are available from Eventbright.

