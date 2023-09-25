Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stars of the large and small screen will rub shoulders with fans of sci-fi and horror films, TV series and books and all sorts else to do with entertaining suspension of disbelief.

Expect weird and wonderful costumes aplenty (the best of which could win prizes), live music, a question and answer session and lots of trade stalls.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Star Wars fans at a Wigan Comic Con last year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those famous names taking part are Sylvester McCoy (both the seventh Doctor in Doctor Who and Radagast in the Lord of the Rings films); Nicola Bryant who played Peri Brown, assistant to the sixth doctor; Joshua Herdman who took the role of Gregory Goyle in the Harry Potter films; Jimmy Vee who played R2D2 in Star Wars Episode VIII; Gabrielle Glaister, best known for playing Bob in Blackadder; Trish Wallce from Family Affairs; voice actress Devora Wilde , best known for Baldur's Gate 3 - Lae'zel; and actor and puppeteer Ross Mullan, who was the White Walker in Game of Thrones and the Evil Number-taker in the CBeebies show Numberjacks. And with it being Wigan, the town’s own CBBC star Hacker T Dog and his minder Phil Fletcher will also be on hand.

The band Lina and the Lions will be performing, the question and answer session will involve Sylvester and Nicola, there will be TV and film displays, a cosplay competition, comic artists, stalls and professional costumers. There will be a retro gaming area and opportunities for

The comic con takes place at Robin Park Sport and Tennis Centre from 11am to 4pm on Saturday September 30.