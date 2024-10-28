More than a dozen new locations across the UK – including Wigan – are to be added to EE’s standalone 5G network rollout by the end of the year, the mobile operator has confirmed.

EE launched the upgraded 5G network in September in the four UK capitals and a number of other metropolitan areas.

Standalone 5G is designed to boost mobile performance as it is built on new, end-to-end 5G infrastructure, while removing any reliance on older 4G infrastructure.

EE said customers could see improvements in their phone’s battery life

EE, which is part of the BT Group, has said the network also uses artificial intelligence to reduce power to parts of infrastructure when they were not in use and improve energy efficiency.

The mobile operator confirmed that the 16 new locations being added to the standalone 5G network would be: Aston-under-Lyne, Barrow-in-Furness, Barry, Birkenhead, Bury, Coventry, Dudley, Dundee, Newport, Nottingham, St Helens, Stockport, Swansea, Weston Super Mare, Wigan and Wolverhampton.

With these additional locations, the firm said its standalone 5G network will cover an area of more than 21m people.

EE has said it believes the technology will be the backbone of future services, as its better performance would be well placed to handle the growing number of AI-powered services, many of which require more energy and bandwidth to run smoothly.

At the time of the launch, EE chief executive Marc Allera said the new network had been “designed to unleash the huge potential of a wave of AI-powered devices”.