Wigan TV surprise teacher settles into retirement holiday home

Kath Crawley had been nominated for the treat on the programme by her colleagues and pupils at St Thomas’ CE Primary School in Ashton, (helped by her daughter Becky), in recognition of her selfless service during her 32 year career there and unwavering commitment to her local community.

Kath has had a family base at Avon Wood Holiday Home Park in Newby Bridge on the shores of Lake Windermere for more than 50 years and, having retired in July, she is now enjoying her new two-bedroom Willerby Brookwood caravan at the picturesque location.

She said: “It’s hard to put into words what this means to me. The sentimental side of it is absolutely massive because, as a family, we can carry on something that my grandma Maud started 52 years ago.

Kath Crawley, second left with her daughter Becky on Ant and Dec's Saturday night takeaway

“I absolutely love my new holiday home, the holiday park and everything the Lake District offers. We can now come here as a family for at least the next 20 years thanks to Willerby, the park owners, Andrew and Christine Morris, Kendal Caravans, ITV and everyone involved. I can’t thank everybody enough.”

Her holiday home sleeps up to six people and features a comfortable open-plan lounge, spacious kitchen and stylish breakfast bar.

Kath plans to spend as much time as possible in her new home away from home and looks forward to creating more memories with her family.

She added: “It’s truly amazing how much more modern and spacious it is compared to our previous holiday home. The furnishings are lovely and it’s so light and airy.

Kath enjoying her new holiday home with her sister Sue

“I love the sliding door at the front with a patio and veranda area, as it’s like an extension and we didn’t have that before.

“It’s double glazed and has central heating, which is a first for me and means it is fully accessible whatever the weather. Our previous holiday home was single glazed and had just a gas fire.

“We’ve been able to enjoy it as a family and have a post Covid get together, which was lovely.

“Retirement is a new chapter. I’ll be able to go up to the holiday home more, do more walking and maybe take up canoeing. We now have a lovely base to do all of that from.”

Andrew Morris, owner of the family-run Avon Wood Holiday Home Park, worked with Lake District holiday home distributor Kendal Caravans to ensure Kath’s previous holiday home was removed before the Brookwood was sited safely and securely, including installing the decking area.

He said: “For Avon Wood to be on national television and involved in the holiday home giveaway was lovely but definitely a surreal day at the office. A call from ITV certainly wasn’t something we expected!

“Knowing Mrs Crawley and seeing her reaction was fantastic. She was gobsmacked and we’re really pleased for her.