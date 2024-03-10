Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Up to 2,000 rubber duckies will race on the canal from Heron’s Wharf, Appley Bridge on Saturday May 11 at 12.30pm.

The event forms part of the Appley Bridge Festival, will have stalls, food and drink outlets, live music, children’s entertainment and plenty more.

The family-friendly festival takes place every two years and is popular among villagers.

Proceeds raised during the event will go to local causes.

The race will be organised for the first time by Appley Bridge Scouts as well as village volunteers.

Scout Leader David Hill said: “This year, the Appley Bridge Scouts are taking the reins, and we couldn't be more excited.

"It promises to be a day filled with fun and community spirit!