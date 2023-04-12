Owlfest will return to Standish from 11am to 2pm on Saturday April 29, in what is the only festival in the country celebrating the owl.

It will be a free day packed full of activities linked to the bird that appears on the Standish emblem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by the Friends of Standish Library, the event is sponsored by Standish Voice using money raised at a Christmas market.

WIGAN - 11-04-23 Jackie Mason and Florantina Miles at Standish Library, are looking forward to the events of Owl Fest, an event on the 29th April 11am-2pm at Standish Library, with owl-themed activities, including an owl trail around Standish from 22nd April, organised by Friends of Standish Library.

There will be an owl display by Vale Royal Falconry and children will have the opportunity to dissect owl pellets – coughed-up, undigested food – to see what they eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can also make an origami owl, take part in a competition to name an owl, listen to owl stories and have their face painted as the bird.