Wigan villagers get in a flutter for festival to celebrate the owl
Residents will have a hoot as they hold a festival to celebrate their village’s emblem.
Owlfest will return to Standish from 11am to 2pm on Saturday April 29, in what is the only festival in the country celebrating the owl.
It will be a free day packed full of activities linked to the bird that appears on the Standish emblem.
Organised by the Friends of Standish Library, the event is sponsored by Standish Voice using money raised at a Christmas market.
There will be an owl display by Vale Royal Falconry and children will have the opportunity to dissect owl pellets – coughed-up, undigested food – to see what they eat.
They can also make an origami owl, take part in a competition to name an owl, listen to owl stories and have their face painted as the bird.
There will be an owl trail around the village in the run-up to the event, a stall from Wigan RSPB, refreshments and more.