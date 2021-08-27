Wigan volunteer café looking for helpers after recent success

Aspull One House cafe

Aspull One House has been going from strength to strength since Covid-19 restrictions have been eased, proving to be a popular resource.

The cafe has been a huge success with the surplus generated helping to subsidise it’s community use, meaning a few extra bodies are now needed because of its success.

Chris Ready, Aspull ward councillor and Cabinet member for communities, said: “The work by the volunteers is unbelievable. They work so hard and are passionate about the centre, they just need a helping hand.”

The facility provides help to people with a range of different needs, with a good menu of fresh food on offer, with vegan, vegetarian, gluten free and slimmers breakfast options all available.

They serve nutritious meals on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, proving such a hit that extra volunteers are required.

Centre manager Kathleen Marsh said: “It is doing so well and proving so popular. Our volunteers are working hard to keep up with the demand but they need some help. If residents could give a few hours it would be really appreciated.”

The centre would provide full training and a food hygiene course to anyone who would be willing to help out.