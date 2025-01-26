Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A D-Day Wigan hero found he had a big cake to add to his many honours after a surprise 100th birthday party was sprung on him.

Eric Radcliffe, a proud recipient of France’s top military medal the Legion D’Honneur, was expecting his usual sociable and entertaining afternoon at Spring View Over-60s Club.

But he hadn’t reckoned on family and friends who organised a special big knees-up to celebrate the magnificent feat of reaching three figures.

Armed services veteran representatives were among those attending Spring View Community Sports Association to honour the centenarian who still lives in his own home in Leigh.

Eric served with the 6th Guards Tank Brigade in the 4th battalion.

He joined the Grenadier Guards days after his 18th birthday and was sent to Normandy with his comrades in July 1944.

Eric, a tank gunner operator, took part in battles at Caen, Cagny Arras and Caumont, travelling from Normandy through France, to Belgium and Nijmegen in Holland.

On that final trip he fell severely ill with jaundice, a life-threatening disease at that time, and was sent home in December 1944.

It was nine years ago that he was presented with the Legion D’Honneur for his help in the liberation of France. The ceremony took place at Manchester Town Hall and Eric received the medal from the French honorary consul.

He described his experience, which started when he signed up two days after turning 18, as a lucky one: “I was very fortunate, I went through the whole campaign without a scratch really.

“My luck started prior to D-Day - we were staying in the Kent fields and the flying bombs came overhead. They came down and hit the headquarters right next to where we were sleeping, killing 40 men. That was the start of my luck.”

He recalled his days in France and Holland, during which time the Allied Forces helped liberate them from German occupation: “We had the tank so when we were harbouring we used to dig a trench and roll the tank over the top of it. We felt for the poor infantry, of course, who would get quite wet, so we used to go and pick them up while we were advancing.

“It was a case of them requiring us and us requiring them, that’s how it worked.

“Of course, the tank was not immune to the German 88 guns though so it got a bit frightening at times.”

After his jaundice diagnosis Eric then spent four months on guard duty in Oslo, eventually serving out his time in the army as an orderly room clerk in the Reserves, after returning home to Leigh, where he married and started a family.

At the age of 14 Eric had started work as an apprentice office clerk with BICC and after the war he returned there where he worked as an accountant and retired at the age of 61.

Eric married his one and only sweetheart Doris Lowe in 1952. Sadly Doris passed away in February 2002 shortly before their golden wedding anniversary. He has a daughter and granddaughter.

The birthday party saw the club festooned with balloons, food laid on, a cake, and photo display charting Eric’s achievements. Games were played and musical artists also performed, as is the norm at the over-60s club.