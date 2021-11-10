Wigan war memorial restored to former glory in time for Remembrance Sunday

The war memorials at Aspull Fingerpost and at St John's Church in New Springs have been restored

H and S Fishwick Memorial swung mallet and chisel in both Aspull and New Springs in preparation for November 14.

Ward councillors Ron Conway, Laura Flynn and Chris Ready described the work as “fabulous.”

They said: “On behalf of the residents of the ward, we can't thank Steve and his team enough.

The work was done for free in time for Remembrance Sunday

“The work is of an incredible quality and is a thoroughly kind gesture; a real gift to the community, and to help remember those who served and sacrificed so much.”

But for this act of generosity, the restoration would have cost thousands in order to be ready for Remembrance Sunday.

Vice chair of the Legion Alan Jones is grateful for the work that has been done and the backing they have received.

He said: “This is clearly an outstanding act of community wealth building. Thanks to H and S Fishwick, and to our councillors who continue to support the legion 100%.

“Words can't do justice for this act of kindness and community spirit. On behalf of our communities, we would like to say a big thankyou to Stephen, Ryan and Stephen.”