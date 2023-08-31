Announced to coincide with Wigan Warriors’ 150th anniversary last year, the plate has been placed at the Real Crafty pub on Upper Dicconson Street which is where Folly Field stood in Victorian times.

An unveiling ceremony was attended by representatives of Wigan Warriors, Wigan Council and the Wigan Warriors Community Trust.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at the local authority, said: “For over 150 years, Wigan Warriors have been at the heart of our town and I’m incredibly proud to have been part of the group making sure its history and the Folly Field site is remembered for decades to come.

The blue plaque is unveiled at Real Crafty on Upper Dicconson Street

“Blue plaques provide an opportunity to recognise our borough’s rich heritage and play a key part in our cultural manifesto, the Fire Within.”

Folly Field, on Upper Dicconson Street, was the location of Wigan Rugby Club’s original ground with matches played there from 1862 onwards.

The final game, held there in 1886, attracted 18,000 spectators from across the region to watch Aspull defeat Wigan in the Wigan Union Charity Cup.

The plaque marks the land where Folly Field stood

Wigan Warriors celebrated their 150th year throughout 2022 and the plaque is hoped to highlight an important part of the club’s origins.

Kris Radlinksi, Wigan Warriors chief executive, said: “A blue plaque for Folly Field is another key milestone for the history of our great club.

“We could never have imagined that a group of cricketers who wanted to keep competitive during the winter months, would go on to create quite possibly the most famous rugby club in the world.

“The Fire Within, the town’s cultural manifesto, seems to fit perfectly with the DNA of all rugby players and fans who have represented and supported Wigan Warriors Rugby League Club for so many years.”

Sporting and political dignitaries attended the ceremony

Of course in 1862 Wigan were playing what is now known as rugby union, the club only switching to league after the 1895 breakaway.

Wigan Council’s blue plaques are a permanent sign installed in a public place to commemorate a link between that location and a famous person, event or former building on the site.

Nominations can now be submitted, with ceremonies taking place each year linked to The Fire Within.