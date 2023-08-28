Wigan Warriors fans injured as coach hits bridge after match against Catalans Dragons

Police and rescue services attended the scene on the outskirts of Perpignan at 10pm and a dozen passengers were assessed for injuries.

Two passengers were classified as receiving minor injuries and they were taken to a local medical centre.

One of the passengers on the coach told Wigan Today: "We were on this coach and the driver went under a low bridge. Thankfully there were no major injuries and the two who went to the hospital are back in their hotels now with minor injuries."

The female Wigan supporter added: "The emergency crews were fantastic and the owner of the sports tour and Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski came down to offer support until a replacement coach arrived to take us home.