Wigan Warriors fans react to Zak Hardaker's sudden shock exit

Rugby fans have spoken of their shock at the sudden departure of Zak Hardaker from Wigan Warriors.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 2:18 pm

The 30-year-old centre has long been a controversial figure after various scrapes with the law, but supporters of the cherry and whites were today (April 22) more focused on thanking him for his service to the club and wishing him well for the future.

He has left the club with immediate effect, to enable him to return to his family base in Yorkshire to pursue career opportunities closer to home.

Zak Hardaker celebrates scoring a try against Hull FC last September
