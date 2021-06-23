Wigan Warriors' Jackson Hastings donates match-worn shirt to support Mose Masoe Foundation

Hastings

Mose Masoe, a fomer Hull KR player, suffered a career-ending spinal injury in a friendly match in January 2020. The New Zealander later launched the Mose Masoe Foundation, with the aim to:

- Provide relief of financial hardship amongst current and former rugby players by making grants of money for providing or paying for items, services or facilities.

- Provide relief of mental hardship amongst current and former rugby players.

- Support ex-players who have and/or are suffering from spinal injuries affecting their welfare and quality of life.

- Raise awareness of spinal injuries arising through playing rugby.

And now, Warriors star Hastings has donated a shirt, which he wore during the club's most recent fixture against Masoe's former club Hull KR on June 18, in a bid to boost the fund-raising goals.

On the Raffall page, a statement from the club said: "The whole of the Rugby League community has been touched by the fight shown by Hull KR's Mose Masoe since suffering a serious spinal injury during a game last year, so Wigan Warriors' Jackson Hastings is among those wanting to support Mose, his family and his Foundation through the challenge.

"His Match-Worn shirt from Wigan Warriors v Hull KR (18.06.2021) is now available for raffle to raise money for the Mose Masoe Foundation, 100% of proceeds will go to the charity.

"For just £2 per ticket, your own small individual contributions will collectively go a long way. We hope to raise as much as possible for this fantastic cause and welcome every entry you can give."

To enter the raffle, which closes on June 29, click here.

Find out more about the foundation at www.mosemasoefoundation.co.uk.