Wigan woman can keep working thanks to help from disability assistance dog Ruby

The labradoodle is a support dog for Andrea Jack, from Wigan, who works as a customer experience manager for global precision medicine firm Diaceutics plc.

Andrea has highlighted how Ruby – who was trained by charity Support Dogs – enables her to continue excelling at work as part of National Inclusion Week, which celebrates diversity, inclusion and action to create inclusive workplaces.

Andrea Jack with her assistance dog Ruby

Support Dogs is a national charity which trains and helps autistic children and adults with epilepsy or a physical disability to live safer, more independent lives.

Andrea had been an award-winning volunteer with the charity before needing help herself.

The 51-year-old has an inflammatory form of arthritis called ankylosing spondylitis which, until around a decade ago, was controlled by anti-inflammatory drugs.

But just three months after getting Ruby as a pet, she suffered a painful flare-up and was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis, a severe, chronic condition which affects the joints and skin.

She applied to Support Dogs to have Ruby trained to help her with day-to-day tasks, such as picking items off the floor, emptying the washing machine, opening doors and helping her to get dressed.

Ruby’s help extends to the workplace and she has accompanied Andrea to meetings in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Andrea said: “Having Ruby with me when I travel for work has enabled me to manage independently staying in hotels.

“She helps me to get undressed at the end of the day, for example pulling off my socks and trousers, plus she picks up dropped items for me, including my walking stick/pole.

“Ruby has travelled to Ireland on the ferry and has even been trained to fly with me in the cabin of the aircraft, which entailed extra training provided by Support Dogs.”

Andrea believes it would be difficult for her to travel for work without Ruby.

“I wouldn’t be able to be independent,” she said.

“I mean, who would want to have to ask a colleague to help them get undressed? With Ruby with me I don’t have to do that, so I can travel to meetings just like my colleagues and just like I used to do before I got my diagnosis.”

Andrea has worked for Diaceutics for nine years and says the company has been “unbelievably supportive”.

She said: “This level of acceptance is not just from HR or senior individuals either, this is uniformly demonstrated by all of my colleagues.

“The company culture of Diaceutics is such that Ruby is not just accepted, but fully integrated and embraced – often literally! I have always felt that I am seen for my abilities not my disabilities, and that Ruby is seen as an asset not an inconvenience.”

Ruby is doted on by her colleagues, who often want to see her on video calls and spoil her with treats at meetings.

She even had her own delegate badge at one meeting and was included in photographs.

Andrea said: “Ruby has been described by one employee as our ‘pawfect’ employee.”