Wigan woman hailed 'worthy winner' of competition after transforming her garden

Pixie Lavin, a 40-year-old home interiors influencer, took first place in a contest to find the best garden glow-up of 2022 after a nationwide search by shed manufacturer and retailer Power Sheds.

People across the UK shared pictures of their garden transformations, with images showing Moroccan retreats, tropical escapes and deluxe decking.

After sifting through hundreds of before and after pictures, Power Sheds crowned Pixie as the owner of the garden that has had the most impressive revamp this summer.

After working for months with her dad, Pixie turned what she described as an “overgrown jungle” into a beautiful back garden that has everything from an inch-perfect lawn to relaxing under-cover seating.

The work is not finished yet though, as Pixie and her dad plan to continue working on the garden next year, with sleepers and black flags first on the shopping list.

Pixie said: “We were working on a real budget with no professional help. I’ve done all the digging and re-laid the flags through the grass and stencilled them, while my dad took care of putting up the pergola.

Pixie Lavin's garden before the makeover.

"The pergola was probably the most expensive addition to the garden, it cost around £400.

“The work went relatively smoothly over the summer, apart from when I got stuck in a conifer tree as big as the house when trying to cut it down.

“I climbed up thinking I could cut down some branches but because I am afraid of heights, I was too scared to come back down. My dad found it very funny.”

Jack Sutcliffe, founder of Power Sheds, said: “Having a lovely garden to relax in is so important and we wanted to celebrate some of the most inventive and shocking garden transformations from across the UK. We’ve really enjoyed going through the entries, there was a real variety of makeovers and choosing a winner wasn’t easy. In the end, the level of work that must have gone into Pixie’s garden made her a worthy winner.”

Pixie's garden after its makeover.