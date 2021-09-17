Wigan woman urges people to become organ donors

Sam Thorpe was given a second chance after an organ donation

NHS Organ Donation Week begins on September 20, and Wigan hospital trust’s non-clinical chair of the Organ Donation Committee, Sam Thorpe, has greater cause to mark and promote it than most.

The 44-year-old would not be here today if she not been the recipient of a new kidney and pancreas transplant six years ago.

And she knows there are people in Wigan now who are desperately in need operations and time is ebbing away when compatible organs are not available.

There is around 653 people in the North West currently waiting for a transplant.

While the law has changed recently so people have to opt out of being donors, rather than opting in as before, there are still obstacles, including family members who could over-rule a patients’ wishes if they have not made them clear before and are unable to reiterate them at the critical moment.

Sam said: “It’s a really stressful time when you go on the list, you have no idea how long you will be waiting to find out if they have some vital organs for you. Otherwise the clock is ticking and time is running out. “Mine stemmed from being type one diabetic, which took its toll. I had heart failure, it caused my kidneys to fail and was on dialysis for three years leading up to the transplant, which was very tough and draining on the body.

“I was hugely grateful to get my second chance and to the NHS. I’m pleased to be part of the committee so I can support and give back a little bit. Creating awareness is such an important thing. You don’t ever forget, I am grateful every single day.”

Mrs Thorpe says it is really important that people are able to talk about their own experiences.

“Weeks like these are great because we get together. It is a really good boost for the people who are waiting, as it gives them hope and inspiration, then they know their day is coming.

“Last year was really tricky because of the restrictions and we didn’t have that normal face-to-face engagement, but we’re now able to do some things.”

The week also includes both a national and regional social media push, as well as a North West fundraising campaign where people will walk a mile for each recipient waiting.

Until last year people had to register to donate, but now it works on an opt-out system - a move which Sam has welcomed. But it is still not always straightforward.

“Due to the increase of people needing transplants, there was a real need to make that change, to increase the number of viable organs.

“Even though the law changed, we still want to put emphasis on having the conversation, which is tricky, but better to do when you are alive. It’s a good time to bring it up so then people share their wishes to make sure people are certain about what they want to happen.

“There are a high percentage of transplants that didn’t go ahead due to loved ones not being aware of their wishes. It is a highly charged emotional time because people are grieving, but it can help the families to know a part of their loved ones lives on.

“You are a true hero to give someone a second chance and give them life.”

Organ donation has recently gone on to the school curriculum to allow children to be aware and for it to become a standard subject.

“It is a continual process and it is important we have these weeks. There is also internal training in the NHS where I tell my story and how it has transformed my life, to put a human spin on it. It could happen to anyone, so it is really important.”