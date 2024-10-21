Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Moving tributes have been paid to a “beautiful” and “courageous” woman after her death at the age of 27.

Robyn Ashcroft died on October 6 from cystic fibrosis, a genetic condition which affects the lungs and digestive system.

In a moving statement posted on Facebook by her mum Kelly Taylor, her parents and step-parents said: “She lived a life that was full and extremely happy but not without hurdles. Hurdles that she faced head on constantly with grace and dignity, no moaning or whinging.

“She dealt with her condition with true grit and determination and always with that beautiful smile of hers.

“We are immensely proud of the woman she became and even though the odds were stacked against her in these final weeks she still managed to pass away on her terms in true Robyn style.

“Defying all the rules she went very peacefully and very quickly in no pain whatsoever and it was my absolute honour as her mum to be with her and hold her in those final moments.

"The best daughter, sister, niece, auntie, granddaughter and friend anyone could wish for. There wasn’t a soul that had a bad word for you or you for them. You are one hell of a woman.

"As her mummy I can’t even comprehend what my life will be without her as we were the closest of closest but she will be in my every decision and every thought every minute of every day like she always has been. She was my day, my night, my sleep, my wake, my absolute whole world and more. The perfect girl, the perfect daughter anyone could ever wish for.

"Rest easy and breathe easy our beautiful, inspirational, amazing, courageous girl.”

Her stepmum Marie Ashcroft wrote: “Our lives will simply never be the same again. We will miss Robyn Ashcroft with every second of every minute of every hour of every day of every year that passes us by. She was our little miracle! The strongest and bravest person that I’ve ever known!

"Breathe easy darling. We will love you for eternity, our little funny, sassy, loving, courageous, generous, caring, strong girl.”

Robyn’s brother Nathan Taylor wrote: “Rest in peace my beautiful sister. You gave it your everything until the very end.

"Watching how strong and how brave you’ve been for all this years really is something I will forever be proud of.”

Friends also used Facebook to pay tribute to Robyn, with Nicole Adams writing: “Completely heart broke to hear the sad news about our beautiful girl Robyn Ashcroft. The Cf community is so tight and we are all devastated. Robyn was an inspiration to us all.

"I'm so glad our paths crossed when they did as you showed me what a beautiful legend you are. You loved your life, you lived it how you wanted and I admire you for that.”

A funeral will be held at 1.45pm on Friday, October 25 at Highfield St Matthew’s Church, followed by a private committal at Wigan Crematorium.

Mourners are asked to wear black and family flowers only are requested, with any donations going to Manchester Adult Cystic Fibrosis Centre.

A celebration of Robyn’s life will be held afterwards at The Vale in Orrell.